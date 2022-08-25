HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in the City of Houston.

Two robberies in one day

Local police said that on Friday, August 19, of this year, 6:46 p.m., the suspect attempted to rob a drug store at the 9400 block of Hammerly. The suspect also used a knife but, left when an employee yelled for help. If you have any information on this incident, the Houston PD incident number is #1114333-22.

Police said that almost immediately following that incident, at around 8:30 pm, that same man walked into a drug store, located at the 2800 block of Gessner, in Houston, Texas. Authorities said that he walked up to the employee at the front counter, pulled out a knife, and demanded the money from the cash register. That man then grabbed the till containing money and walked out of the store. He fled the scene in a white Hyundai SUV. If you have any information on this incident, the Houston PD incident number is #1114805-22.

Houston Police Robbery Division

Armed and dangerous

Police said this man was also responsible for the following robberies, which were committed in the same manner, except the suspect was said to be armed with a rifle in one of those robberies.

Inc. 218125-22 Feb 17, 2022 at 8:50 pm at a drug store at the 300 block of Edgebrook in southeast Houston

Inc. 251904-22 Feb. 24 at 9:30 pm at a drug store located at the 10900 block of Fuqua in southeast Houston

Inc. 251963-22 Feb. 24 at 9:40 pm at a drug located at the 300 block of Edgebrook 300 block of Edgebrook

Inc. 31860-22 March 10 at 7:30 pm at a drug store at the 9400 block of Hammerly in Spring Branch

Police said the man is described as follows:

Hispanic male

40 to 45 years old

6’0, heavy set

230 to 260 pounds

driving a white Hyundai SUV

walks with a limp

tattoo’s throughout his body