HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in the City of Houston.
Two robberies in one day
Local police said that on Friday, August 19, of this year, 6:46 p.m., the suspect attempted to rob a drug store at the 9400 block of Hammerly. The suspect also used a knife but, left when an employee yelled for help. If you have any information on this incident, the Houston PD incident number is #1114333-22.
Police said that almost immediately following that incident, at around 8:30 pm, that same man walked into a drug store, located at the 2800 block of Gessner, in Houston, Texas. Authorities said that he walked up to the employee at the front counter, pulled out a knife, and demanded the money from the cash register. That man then grabbed the till containing money and walked out of the store. He fled the scene in a white Hyundai SUV. If you have any information on this incident, the Houston PD incident number is #1114805-22.
Armed and dangerous
Police said this man was also responsible for the following robberies, which were committed in the same manner, except the suspect was said to be armed with a rifle in one of those robberies.
- Inc. 218125-22 Feb 17, 2022 at 8:50 pm at a drug store at the 300 block of Edgebrook in southeast Houston
- Inc. 251904-22 Feb. 24 at 9:30 pm at a drug store located at the 10900 block of Fuqua in southeast Houston
- Inc. 251963-22 Feb. 24 at 9:40 pm at a drug located at the 300 block of Edgebrook 300 block of Edgebrook
- Inc. 31860-22 March 10 at 7:30 pm at a drug store at the 9400 block of Hammerly in Spring Branch
Click here to see the suspect in related video released on March 16, 2022.
Police said the man is described as follows:
- Hispanic male
- 40 to 45 years old
- 6’0, heavy set
- 230 to 260 pounds
- driving a white Hyundai SUV
- walks with a limp
- tattoo’s throughout his body