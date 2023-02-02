HOUSTON (KIAH) Three are in custody after an officer involved shooting and school lockdown Thursday afternoon. Surveillance of what happened was also captured on video.

Houston Police said that around 1:45 pm Thursday afternoon, police were conducting surveillance in the 6400 block of Westheimer near Briargrove when a chase ensued. One suspect was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. A third suspect was also apprehended.

That chase led to one suspect running into the school auditorium of Wisdom High School. SWAT officers entered that auditorium and captured the third suspect without any injury to the near 100 students inside. Police and school officials, including the Wisdom HS principal commended the students and faculty who all remained calm and secure when the suspect inside was being pursued and ultimately apprehended by SWAT and police inside.

The three in custody are being charged with felony offenses, including Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

At 3 p.m., along with police, the Wisdom High School principal said “We haven’t seen any casualties and that is a blessing.”

Dismissal procedure for Thursday afternoon

Parents should be aware that Wisdom will not dismiss all students at once. They will dismiss students based on location and section on school campus.

2:30 p.m. >> One person is in custody and the scene is now under investigation. Police are expected to speak publicly at 3 p.m. with an official update about what happened.

2 p.m. >> Houston police are searching for a suspect who may have entered a school after an officer involved shooting near an area high school.

The incident involves two scenes. Police are on scene at Wisdom High School at 6529 Beverly Hill where a suspect might have entered. Local police are also on scene in 6400 block of Westheimer where the address police specify indicates a scene also at The Palm on Westheimer near Briargrove Drive.

Houston police on Twitter are informing the public and warning drivers and the public to avoid the area:

HPD commanders & PIOs are en route to an officer- involved shooting at 6425 Westheimer. One suspect was struck. No officers hurt. Prelim info is another suspect possibly ran into Wisdom High School at 6529 Beverly Hill. No other injuries at this time. Please avoid the areas.

