HOUSTON (KIAH) — Violent crime in Houston did decrease in numbers from 2021 to 2022, according to preliminary crime data shared by Houston police.

HPD chief Troy Finner presented Houston City Councilmembers on Wednesday data that said that violent crimes, such as murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, each saw a decrease in 2022 compared to 2021. Murders in the city went down by 9% (477 murders in 2021 to 435 in 2022).

The data also showed that robberies also went down 9%, aggravated assaults are down 8%, rapes are down 18% and human trafficking crimes are down 32%.

Courtesy City of Houston

The one violent crime that did see an increase was kidnapping, which went up from 226 cases in 2021 to 369 in 2022, which makes a 63% increase.

Non-violent crimes in Houston did see an increase, including theft (a 7% increase). Only burglaries saw a decrease, but only of 1%.

Thefts of catalytic converters by an organized crime ring and thefts of firearms not properly secured in vehicles, drove up the reported auto theft crimes by 11 percent.

Courtesy City of Houston

In 2022, for the fifth consecutive year, HPD officers and investigators arrested more than 21,000 individuals charged with felony offenses, totaling more than 105,000 arrests, the report said.

The report is part of the city’s One Safe Houston program, which has also led to the hiring of 2,000 more officers during Mayor Sylvester Turner’s tenure. Turner and city council also approved a $10,000 hiring incentive for police cadets last month.