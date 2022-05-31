HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Webster where a woman shot a man that was trying to forcefully enter her apartment.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday night near the Gulf Freeway and Dixie Farm Road.

Police say a 40-year-old woman shot and killed a man that tried to force his way into her apartment. The man was found in the doorway of the apartment and was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said that the man kicked in the apartment door and entered the residence after he threatened to kill the people in the apartment.

Police believe the woman and the victim had some type of connection but working to determine their relationship.

Several people were inside the apartment, including children, during the time of the shooting.

The shooting victim is yet to be identified, although police say that he is 42 years old.

After detectives consulted with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the incident would be referred to a grand jury, police said.