HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is wanted by police for shooting her boyfriend in southeast Houston last week.

Tracy M. Coutee, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, a week after police say she shot her boyfriend at a home in the 4300 block of Almeda Meadows Drive on May 6.

Houston police arrived at a hospital and found a man shot in the lower body and left leg. The man, identified as Leroy Taylor, 28, was listed in stable condition.

Officers went to the residence and found several bullet casings in the home. Coutee had fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tracey Coutee or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.