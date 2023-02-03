HOUSTON (KIAH) — The 17-year-old from Humble arrested in Nebraska — accused of killing his mother — was scheduled in court Thursday morning.

However, he was a no-show.

After several weeks of being arrested hundreds of miles away from Houston, Tyler Roenz, who is now 18 years old, was finally extradited to Harris County.

His bond is also set at $750,000 for the murder of his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, and $250,000 for tampering with evidence.

Also on Thursday, a judge set a $50,000 bond for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in this incident as well.