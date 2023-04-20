HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Texas couple has been sentenced in a case involving sexual abuse of a child. According to Montgomery County’s Sheriffs’ office, the child reported the sexual abuse to an elementary school school counselor on April 19, 2022, disclosing that she had been sexually assaulted by Jeremy Delgado multiple times.

Authority reports said, the child also reported that other family members were aware of the abuse, and Delgado had also sexually assaulted two other children, including an infant. Upon investigation, video footage of the abuse was found in Jeremy Delgado’s possession.

Jeremy Delgado (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Laverna Delgado ( Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Delgado pled guilty after confessing his crimes, and was charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child on March 23, 2023. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Jeremy’s wife, Laverna Delgado was also charged with Endangering a Child after investigators say she lied to cover up the abuse caused by her husband. Laverna pled guilty to three counts of Abandoning or Endangering a child and was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years with no possibility of parole.

The extent and duration of Jeremy Delgado’s sexual exploitation of children is truly horrific, and it strikes at the core of all who cherish and safeguard the vulnerable. Laverna Delgado had a sacred duty to protect these children, but instead she lied and manipulated to shield the man who was committing unspeakable acts of abuse against them. We owe a debt of gratitude to those who took action to halt this unbridled wickedness, especially in light of those who failed to do so. Prosecutor Leah Fiedler

Chief Prosecutor Lisa Stewart, along with ADA Leah Fielder, Victim Assistance Coordinator Ida Rupert, and Investigator A.P Merillat, all with the Montgomery County District Attorneys Office Special Victims Unit provided all the necessary evidence to support the claims of the victims involved. Children’s Safe harbor also assisted in the case, assuring justice was served.

The fact that these defendants received such substantial sentences is a tribute to the diligent work of the detectives at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and our committed team at the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit. My office remains committed to ensuring that individuals like Jeremy Delgado and his accomplices are swiftly held accountable for their heinous acts. District Attorney Brett Ligon