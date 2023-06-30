HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police scenes are making top headlines this morning after children were shot in Houston.

9-year-old shot by neighbor

A 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital late last night after he was shot by a 16-year-old neighbor who gained access to a loaded gun. It happened around 10:15 p.m. at a residence near Des Chaumes and New Orleans street. The boy was rushed to a trauma center and is in critical condition. Police say the boy was with the neighbor and another teenager when the gun accidentally discharged. The teenager called 9-1-1 and left the scene. That 16 year-old is expected to turn himself in to authorities.

3-year-old shot in the face

In a separate incident, police are trying to figure out how a 3-year-old wound up being shot in the face last night. It happened near Ozark Street right across Thompson elementary school. Police said arriving officers found the young boy had been shot at least once yesterday afternoon. There were three other young kids in the house at the time, along with three adults who police say upset and traumatized. The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police are continuing the investigation to decide if any of the adults will face consequences after getting conflicted reports on how the incident happened. They would be charged with reckless conduct or making a firearm accessible to a minor.

Man accused of killing girlfriend kills himself

In an update to a story we brought you earlier this week… a 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Pasadena has taken his own life.

It happened Thursday morning after Pasadena police had been searching for Juan Carlos Mata since the murder of his girlfriend Lesley Reyes’ at the Oakwood village Apartments late Monday night. In an update, police said a 9-1-1 caller reported seeing a suspicious man near a makeshift memorial for Reyes at the apartment complex at 5:49 a.m.. Thursday morning, an arriving officer tried to make contact with Mata, but he rushed behind a car, grabbed a shotgun, and fatally shot himself in front of the officer.