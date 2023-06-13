ROSENBERG, Texas (KIAH) – Police have arrested a man out of Rosenberg after he was caught drunk, stealing a woman’s unoccupied truck. Police responded to a call around 1 p.m. on Saturday about a suspicious man at Travis Park in Rosenberg.

According to reports, Brandon Villarreal, 27, was approaching people near the splash pad of the park while visibly intoxicated.

While police made their way to the call, Villarreal had made his way to a nearby church where he approached a woman, asking for a ride. The woman refused his request, that’s when Villarreal got into the woman’s unoccupied truck and drove off without her consent.

Police were able to find Villarreal near the 1200 block of Damon Street, now walking with no sign of the truck.

After trying to run away, Villarreal was eventually captured and apprehended. He was evidently under the influence, according to Rosenberg Police and may face additional charges for disrupting the peace.

Rosenberg police detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from Travis Park on the day of the incident to ensure all proper are filed regarding the incident. As of now, Villarreal is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Evading Arrest.

The stolen truck was eventually recovered nearby and returned to its owner. Since the arrest, this incident has received wide social media coverage.

RPD is asking the public to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 832-595-3720 if they have any additional information related to the crime that occurred at Travis Park on Saturday.