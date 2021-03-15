Intoxicated mother arrested after dragging and punching 13-yr-old daughter in the face

HOUSTON (CW39) Earline Franklin is behind bars after being arrested for a first degree felony of injury to a child. Deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office say they responded to a disturbance call off Fitzwater Drive in NW Harris County.
When deputies arrived they found the suspect, Earline Franklin intoxicated and was being violent towards her four children. According to investigators, Franklin was upset and dragged her 13year old daughter by the hair and punched her in the face with a closed fist.
“Earline Franklin was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with Injury to a Child. Her bond was set at 5,000.00 out of the 176th District Court. -Constable Mark Herman