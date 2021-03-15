Intoxicated mother arrested after dragging and punching 13-yr-old daughter in the face

HOUSTON (CW39) A man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Karl Hite, 26, was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 10th.

About 2:15 a.m., HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a condominium complex located at 5203 Arboles Drive in SW Houston, according to investigators. When officers arrived and announced themselves, they were threatened by Hite who stated, "if you want to go home tonight, leave my address." Officers then saw two men climbing out a second-floor bedroom window. The males claimed they and four other persons were being held against their will by the suspect inside the location. HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams responded to the scene, according to investigators.

After convincing the suspect to surrender peacefully, SWAT officers searched the residence and found two men dead, later identified as Amilcar and Richard Rivera, in a second floor bedroom from which the two males were initially seen climbing out. Investigators say, there were no obvious signs of trauma to either victim.

No charges have been filed for the deaths of Amilcar and Richard Rivera at this time, as the investigation is pending their autopsy results.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information in this case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.