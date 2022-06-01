HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 2718 Scott Street in south Houston about 11 a.m. on Monday.



Authorities said the identity of the victim, 30, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Homicide Division Detectives K. Collier and J. Stroble reported:



Police said HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of a convenience store at the above address and learned the victim had been shot after a physical fight outside the store. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.



At this time, there is no known suspect description(s).



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction