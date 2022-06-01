HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found at 6978 Windwater Parkway near the Southwest Freeway about 10:55 a.m. Monday morning.

Police said that the identity of the woman, 46, is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeants M. Brady and M. Casso said the woman was found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel at the above address. She had been shot. The woman, an employee of the hotel, is believed to have been shot earlier the same morning. At this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s).

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.