HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local police have been trying to figure out who robbed a man at a gas pump in southeast Houston in December.

Houston Police said that on December 11, 2023, a man was robbed while getting gas at a convenience store around 3:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Martin Luther King, just south of South Loop East.

The man at the pump told police that while he was at the pump, a man he didn’t know, suddenly appeared, held him up at gun point and demanded his money. Police said one of two suspects shot the victim in the leg, causing him to drop his money and other belongings.

According to police, a second suspect showed up and also pointed a gun at the victim, who was already on the ground with a gunshot wound. That, while the first suspect stole his money that fell on the ground. Houston Police add both suspects left the scene in a black Audi SUV.

During an investigation, police said the victim told them that he had just sold a car at a nearby gas station near 288 and Almeda Genoa and believes the suspects were following him.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to the charging and or arrest may also result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. Houston PD #1761306-23

Below is a description of the suspects.

SUSPECTS DESCRIPTION:

Suspect descriptions: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5’8, thin build, appeared to have a goatee, black pullover, black pants, black sandals.

Suspect #2: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, thin build, light colored pullover, white shorts, and red sandals.

HOW TO STAY SAFE AT THE PUMP

If you are at the gas pump, stay aware of your surroundings at all times. Also, the use the “Tap, Pump, Go” option at the gas pump so you don’t have to enter your card’s pin code. Makes for faster exchange at the gas pump so you’re not looking down instead of looking around, keeping aware of your surroundings.