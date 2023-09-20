FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — A Tarrant County jury of seven women and five men has determined a sentence for Amber Nichole McDaniel, who pled guilty to two felony charges in connection to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son, Wilder.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, McDaniel was sentenced to two years in a state jail for the charge of endangering a child and five years of probation for the charge of tampering with evidence.

Photo courtesy Markeshia Jackson (KFDX/KJTL)

Judge McKnight told McDaniel that based on the circumstances of her case, she does have the right to appeal the decision. Judge McKnight said the matter is set for a formal pronouncement of sentencing on Monday, September 25, 2023 in Wichita County.

McDaniel was remanded into the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, where she will remain until a bench warrant is issued for the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office to pick her up and transport her back to Wichita County.

The jury began deliberating just after 11:10 a.m. following closing arguments from lead prosecutor John Gillespie and defense attorney Mark Barber. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before reaching its unanimous verdict.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty in April 2023 to the felony charges of endangering a child and tampering with evidence related to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son Jason Wilder McDaniel.

McDaniel, who will now have two felony convictions on her record, was facing a sentence ranging from probation to more than a decade behind bars.

Proceedings began on Monday, September 11, 2023, in Auxiliary Trial Room E on the seventh floor of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth. A recap of each day’s proceedings can be found below:

