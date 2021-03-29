Juvenile body found buried and partially burned in Liberty County, police arrest suspects

HOUSTON (CW39) Liberty County Sheriff’s office announcing the arrest of Kathryn Alexander (age unknown) who is now charged with murder. She is the girlfriend of 23 year old Cade Cates. Cates, who lives in North Liberty County, along with 26 year old Randy Norlan Salinas of Channelview, were arrested and charged with murder last week, in the death of a juvenile.

Cade Cates : Courtesy- Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office

According to Captain Bill Knox with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, the juvenile had been reported missing. But, a call came in around 12:50pm Saturday, March 20th, from a family member of the unidentified juvenile victim, who is from Harris County. During the call, it was alleged that the juvenile had been killed and was now buried in Liberty County, in the area of County Road 3015. One of the suspects, Cade Cates, lives on County Road 3015.

Deputies responding to the scene began searching a 5 acre plot of land in the area, but had to wait for a search warrant before proceeding any further. On Tuesday, March 23, a joint investigation and search between Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers, located a burn pile near Cates residence, on CR 3015, where human remains were found. Further search also turned up the partially burned and decomposed body of a male, buried among the burn pile debris.

Randy Norlan Salinas: Courtesy-Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office

Cates was initially arrested on a robbery warrant not associated with this murder case. Salinas was brought in by Harris County Precinct 3 Constables to Liberty County. Both men were questioned regarding the remains found buried and burned. It was determined that enough evidence discovered in the investigation warranted a charge of murder for both Salinas and Cates. They were arrested and placed in the Liberty County Jail. There are also reports that Cates may be the half-brother of the missing juvenile.

The follow-up investigation revealed that Kathryn Alexander was present at the time of the murder and helped with the disposal of the body. Alexander has been placed in the Liberty County Jail.

There is still no clear motive for this murder. DNA testing and autopsy results will have to determine the identity of the victim and cause of death.