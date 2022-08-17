HOUSTON (CW39) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public about the FBI reward being offered in the murder case of five-year-old Khamaya Donelson.

Authorities said that back on July 3, 2022, Donelson’s mother picked up her two children, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson and an 8-year-old son, from a 24-hour day care.

Police said that at approximately 12:50 a.m., that morning, she and her children were in their vehicle stopped at the intersection of Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Drive in Houston, Texas. As a silver Honda Accord drove through the intersection heading west on Rushcreek Drive, the rear passenger began shooting out of the vehicle in the direction of a food store.

Police said that a single gunshot struck the family’s vehicle, entering the rear driver’s side door, striking the children. They went straight to the emergency room where Khamaya was pronounced deceased.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Khamaya Donelson on July 3, 2022.

The digital billboards are displayed as of today, August 16, 2022, in

Humble

Willis

Pasadena (2)

Rosenberg

Hempstead

Brookshire

Santa Fe

LaMarque

Kemah

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Additional reward money may be available.

Clear Channel Outdoor donated the billboards and has a long-standing policy of helping law enforcement find criminals. The message is now being broadcast over ten digital billboards throughout the area including Humble, Willis, Pasadena, Rosenberg, Hempstead, Brookshire, Santa Fe, LaMarque and Kemah. These messages will be seen millions of times over the next month.

We will run these messages longer, if necessary, until this case is clear. Lee Vela, vice president of Public Affairs, Clear Channel Houston

An FBI ‘Seeking Information’ poster can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/khamaya-donelson.