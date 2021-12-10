These messages have caused unnecessary concern among students, staff, and families and have disrupted our learning environment

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Klein ISD says a small number of students have made a poor decision to post disruptive or threatening messages on social media.

The threats have led to a student from Klein Cain High School to be expelled for posting threatening posts on social media that has led the school to ban students from carrying backpacks for the rest of the semester.

“These messages have caused unnecessary concern among students, staff, and families and have disrupted our learning environment,” district officials said in a statement. “The Klein ISD Police Department, in partnership with Klein ISD administration, continues to thoroughly investigate all threats for the safety of our students, staff, and community.”

Klein ISD officials added that they are asking families to notify them if they see or hear something that is concerning to them. “Please do not use social media as a forum to share their concerns or questions. These posts are causing unnecessary concern and misinformation to be spread in our community.”

Anyone with information on incidents are asked to report their concerns or questions directly to your campus or the Klein ISD Police Department 24/7 at (832) 249-4266, or use the Keep Klein Safe anonymous reporting tool to send us information via the web at https://kleinisd.net/keepkleinsafe.