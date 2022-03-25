LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An elementary physical education teacher has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

The La Joya Independent School District Police Department (LJISD PD) received a report about Ricardo Garza, a PE teacher at Enrique Camarena Elementary, having inappropriate behavior with a student on Jan. 25, 2022.

LJISD PD chief Juan Gonzalez says the child was a student of Garza’s at the elementary school. The full details of the report are not available at this time.

After an investigation by LJISD PD and Child Protective Services (CPS), Garza was arrested by police on Thursday, March 24, and charged with “indecency with a child – sexual contact.”

He was booked in Hidalgo County Jail on a $30 thousand bond on the same day. He posted his bond and was released on Thursday.

The district placed Garza on paid leave when the investigation began, according to Gonzalez. He has worked at the district for five years.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided when it is available.