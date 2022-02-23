LA MARQUE, Texas (KIAH) — A La Marque man has pled guilty to charges stemming from a brutal attack on his girlfriend, the Galveston Criminal County District Attorney’s Office said.

Fredrick Lee Averette has pled guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury in a relationship, and assault of a public servant.

Averette had a prior dating relationship with the victim in this case, and on Feb. 9, 2020, Averette went to the Victim’s residence in the early hours of the morning, where he waited for her to arrive home, prosecutors said.

Once the victim arrived home, Averette attacked her with a brick, striking her multiple times and knocking her to the ground, prosecutors said. Averette continued striking the victim as she lay on the ground and then began to drag her to the trunk of her vehicle.

A citizen saw Averette loading the victim’s body into the trunk area of her vehicle and contacted La Marque police. Officers responded to the scene quickly, where they found Averette hiding in the front floorboard and where they found the victim in the trunk area, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Averette resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers.

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained multiple fractures and lost several teeth. The quick response of La Marque Police Department, arriving before Averette could take the victim from the scene, may very well may have saved the victim’s life, investigators said.

Prior to this assault, Averette had been previously sentenced to prison for the offenses of assault family violence strangulation and sexual assault of a child. At the time of these offenses, Averette was a transient registered sex offender.

“This sentence sends a strong message that family and dating violence will not be tolerated in Galveston County and for the next 20 years, Galveston will be a safer place because Frederick Averette is off the streets,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar, who represented the state, said.