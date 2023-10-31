HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot in southwest Houston last night and police still want to know who is responsible.

Houston police said it was Around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, October 30, Houston Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Bissonnet and Court Glen. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred while the victim was at a convenience store in the area. That’s when someone pulled up in a vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim. The gunman shot the man in the leg and ran fled the scene immediately.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Houston Police Department. Authorities are still trying to find out what the motive was behind the shooting as well as who is responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.