HOUSTON (KIAH) Over the holidays, law enforcement has stepping up their efforts to keep you and your family safe.

Over at Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman’s Office joined Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office on December 8th, as they coordinated a Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Holiday Initiative.

The initiative was concentrated in the Interstate 45 corridor from HWY 105 (North) to FM 1960 (South).

The following agencies participated:

*Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office

*Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

*Conroe Police Department

*Shenandoah Police Department

*Oak Ridge North Police Department

*Montgomery County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office

*Texas Department of Public Safety

*Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

*Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office

Collectively, personnel working the Holiday Initiative generated the following statistics.

275 – Traffic Stops (Citations – 132 / Warnings – 143)

12 – Arrests (3 Narcotics, 2 Weapons, 1 Felony Evading Motor

Vehicle, 1 Fail to ID Fugitive, 1 DWI, & 4 Catalytic Converter Theft)

Charges Filed – 14

Warrants Cleared – 8

These agencies and their respective leaders have agreed to continue these initiatives throughout the holiday season in an effort to protect our communities and citizens from crime!