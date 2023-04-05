HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Houston mom will be spending her life in prison after beating her 4-month-old baby to death. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in an announcement on Tuesday, Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs argued her baby’s father was no longer in their life.

Bibbs, 29, was sentenced Monday after being convicted of felony murder for the death of her infant baby, Brielle Robinson, back on April 16, 2016. The case was previously investigated by the Houston Police Department. Bibbs had previously been convicted of capital murder, but that verdict was reversed, and Bibbs was retried.

Assistant District Attorney Keaton Forcht and ADA Napoleon Stewart, who are both chief prosecutors in the District Attorney’s Office, spent a week in trial. Forcht said Bibbs killed her daughter because the baby’s father no longer wanted a relationship with the mother.

During the week-long trial, jurors heard evidence from emergency-room doctors. According to the statement, Bibbs did not seem interested in the baby’s medical care or the consequences of the fatal head injury she inflicted.