HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) A local student will be running to honor fallen law enforcement in our area.

KLEIN ISD student Anthony Garcia (in photo below), who will be running simultaneously with Zechariah Cartledge from Running4Heroes Inc, Tuesday April 5, at 6:30 p.m. (CST) at Krimmel Intermediate School, located 7070 F.M. 2920 in Spring Texas 77379.

He will running 2 miles this evening. One mile for Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Investigator Darren Almendarez and one mile for Harris County Precint 7 Constables Office Deputy Jennifer Chavis .

Courtesy of HCSO

Zechariah will be running in Winter Springs, Florida at the same time in his time zone, 7:30 p.m. (EST).

There will be various law enforcement agencies in attendance.