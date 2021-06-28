LOOK: Composite sketches released in McIlhenny St. shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released composite sketches of two homicide suspects in hopes someone with information on their whereabouts will come forward. The incident happened on January 9th at 1100 McIlhenny Street around 3 a.m. in downtown Houston.

The first suspect is described only as a black male, in his late 20s, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds, according to police. He has a short afro haircut and a dark complexion. HPD investigators say, he is known as “Dope” or “Dope boy” and commonly rides a mountain bike with 24 to 26 inch tires. He is also known to sell crack cocaine in downtown Houston on McIllhenny Street, Fannin Street, McGowen Street, and near the bus terminal on Main Street. He is originally from the 3rd Ward and is believed to always carry a 9mm pistol, according to investigators.



The second suspect is described only as a black male, about 40 years of age, between 6 feet 1 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 to 150 pounds with a flat stomach and “6-pack” abs. He has a light complexion and is bald with tattoos around the rim of his head, according to police. The “hairline” tattoo is either feathers or some type of wings. He is known as “Dope Fiend” or “KB” and commonly hangs out with “Dope boy.” He is known to sell “wax” or “Turkey Dope” which mimics the appearance of crack cocaine. He is originally from San Antonio, according to homicide investigators.





Both suspects are wanted for questioning in the death of Layvon Suell, 37, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

