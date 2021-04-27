LOOK: HPD releases pictures in deadly shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) The Friendswood Police Department is warning residents of credit card skimmers that were found at an area convenient store. Investigators say, three credit card skimmers were found and removed from pumps at the Chevron gas station located at 1651 W. Parkwood Avenue on Friday, April 23rd.

One customer reported fraudulent activity on a credit card and returned to the business with a detective, who found the skimmer devices. The pumps were then shut down by management.