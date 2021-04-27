HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Police Department needs help identifying the suspects behind a deadly shooting in northwest Houston. According to investigators the shooting happened Sunday afternoon as the victim was parking his car at 5300 Deep Forest Drive. Witnesses say that’s when someone inside a black SUV started firing at the victim. Police released photos of the shooting suspects SUV, which is described as a 2002-2006 Cadillac Escalade. Right now, victim’s identify is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Anyone with information on the shooting should call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-223-TIPS.
LOOK: HPD releases pictures in deadly shooting
