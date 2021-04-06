Machete Mayhem MugShots : 2 women arrested for attacking, injuring victims with a machete

Houston (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Deputies put a stop to a vicious machete attack, Friday April 2nd. When deputies arrived, in the 5600 block of Yorkgate Drive, 2 women now identified as 28 year old Krushanda Harrold and 28 year old Chanell Reagan, were allegedly attacking several victims with a machete.

Deputies were able to break up the fight and detain both Harrold and Reagan. Krushanda Harrod is charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Chanell Reagan is charged with Assault with Bodily Injury. Her Bond is set at $10,000. No information has been released on the condition of the victims.