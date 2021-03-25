Maintenance worker held at gunpoint, forced to lay on floor while suspect robs business and steals victims car

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers of Houston and the HPD need your help with any information leading to the arrest of an aggravated robbery suspect.

On Sunday, January 17, 2021 at around 10:23 p.m., an employee was working on some maintenance outside of a business, located at the 8100 block of Long Point, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that he was suddenly approached by an unknown male, who forcibly grabbed his shirt and placed a gun to his head. The suspect then forced the employee into the business and escorted him upstairs leading to several offices. The suspect then kicked one of the doors open and forced the employee to lay on the ground while he searched for money. When the suspect was unable to locate any money, he then took the complainants wallet, cell phone, and car keys. The suspect then fled the location in the victims red Mazda CX-5. Houston PD #79035-21

The victim’s vehicle was located unoccupied by patrol officers on January 25 at the 5800 block of Southford.

We need your help to identify the suspect wanted for an aggravated robbery on Jan. 17 at a business located at the 8100 block of Long Point. If you recognize him, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See story here–>https://t.co/4a2tEekOfP @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/ar3JAg5ESD — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 23, 2021

The suspect is described as a black male about 20-30 years of age, green jacket, white shoes, and no mask.

If you have any information on this case please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.