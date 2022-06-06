HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a pair of constable deputies at a Walmart in north Houston.

A pair of deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were working an extra job as security at the Walmart at 4412 North Freeway on Friday when they were advised of a shoplifter in the store.

Deputies said the suspected shoplifter was seen passing registers with stolen merchandise. As the deputies tried to detain him, he became aggressive and assaulted them, deputies said.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was apprehended and later identified as Andu Andrews, 55. He was charged with assault of a public servant, Constable Mark Herman said.

Andrews also had an open warrant in Harris County for interfering with the duties of a public servant. His bond is yet to be set, Herman said.