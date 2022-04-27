HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing a woman at a Clear Lake apartment last week.

Delvin Clemons, 44, was charged with the murder of Keishan Betts, 46. He currently remains in the Harris County Jail.

Houston police said that on Sunday night, April 17, officers were called to an apartment on 270 El Dorado Boulevard for an assault-in-progress.

When officers arrived, Clemons walked out of the apartment and told them Betts was dead in the bathroom, police said. Officers found her with a gunshot wound and paramedics transported Betts to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors declared Betts dead on Monday, April, 25, more than a week after being shot.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Clemons was subsequently charged for his role in the shooting, police said.