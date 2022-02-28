HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged with shooting a woman in Houston’s Fifth Ward.

Andrew Phillip Turk, 61, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon an a felon in possession of a firearm, Houston police said.

Police said the incident happened at the 3100 block of Noble Street at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25., as officers responded to a call about a shooting.

Officers found the victim, Laporcha Walker, with gunshot wounds to her leg and thigh. Walker, 25, sustained non-life-threatening wounds and was taken to a local hospital by paramedics in stable condition.

Walker told investigators that Turk shot her while she and another female passenger were in his vehicle, police said. The other passenger was unharmed.

Officers said they located Turk and arrested him without incident. Turk confessed to his role in the shooting, police said.