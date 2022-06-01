HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the shooting of a woman at 9111 Lakes at 610 Drive about 12 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police said that the suspect, Rashawn Isiah Williams, 21, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member in the 232nd State District Court.

The victim, Raven Mkhatshwa, 20, was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detective T. Johnson said HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call and found Ms. Mkhatshwa lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound and Williams beside her. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Mkhatshwa to an area hospital in stable condition.

Further investigation determined Williams shot Mkhatshwa after a domestic dispute. Officers arrested Williams and he was subsequently charged for his role in the shooting.