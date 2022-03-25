HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his wife to death in northwest Houston on Wednesday.

Francisco Leon Jimenez, 51, was charged with the murder of his wife, Yennis Olga Llanes Garcia, 35.

HPD responded to a call at the couple’s apartment, located at 7015 Woodsman Trail around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers found Garcia with multiple stab wounds, and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The couple’s daughter, 13, and two additional witnesses were present during the incident, police said. None of these individuals were injured.

Investigators said that paramedics told the officers that the suspect, later identified as Jimenez, fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV. HPD officers later found the vehicle and did a traffic stop at the 8000 block of Antoine to take Jimenez into custody.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.