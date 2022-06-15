RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) — A man has been arrested after confessing to an alleged sexual assault to a jogger in Fort Bend County, authorities said.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Maleek Jamal Tristan, 19, who deputies said confessed to sexually assaulting a jogger in Fresno on March 22.

Sheriff Eric Fagan and Capt. Dalia Simons with the FBCSO Criminal Investigations Division announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

Deputies said they responded to the 4000 block of West Teal Run Estates at 2:46 p.m. and made contact with a woman in her 40s who was jogging on the track surrounding the retention pond behind the Estates of Teal Run Recreation Center.

The victim reported she had been dragged to the ground and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Tristan was arrested and charged with sexual assault on May 31, Fagan said. He turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on May 28 on open warrants for evading bond forfeiture and criminal trespass.

He remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

“This case is a prime example of why we will never stop working on behalf of victims,” said Fagan. “I am grateful for diligence of dedicated detectives who ultimately identified the suspect.”