HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and pointing a handgun at a deputy constable, authorities said.

Michael Graham, 49, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Tuesday.

An off-duty deputy constable with Precinct 4 spotted a heavily damaged vehicle around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday morning at the 18000 block of Huffmeister Road. The vehicle was missing a front tire, deputies said.

According to the deputy, as she pulled alongside of the vehicle, the suspected driver pointed a handgun at the deputy.

The deputy then notified Precinct 4 dispatch and followed the vehicle to the 19300 block of Louetta Road, where she was able to safely apprehend the suspect.

Deputies then identified the suspect as Graham, who displayed multiple signs of intoxication and refused to perform the standard field sobriety tests, deputies said.

Graham’s bond and court information have not yet been set, Herman said.