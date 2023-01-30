HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week.

Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

A 41-year-old woman was shot and killed, and a 21-year-old woman was shot once and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

On Friday, HPD officers working in the 1200 block of Prairie Street found Edwards in the area and arrested him without incident. He is currently in the Harris County Jail.

Police believe Edwards was in a long-term dating relationship with the older woman when they got into a heated argument last Monday night. Police believe Edwards pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend several time, then shot multiple times at the woman’s daughter, hitting her once.