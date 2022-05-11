HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged with murdering a woman at a north Houston apartment complex back in March of this year.

Houston police said that Issac Rousey, 19, was charged with the murder of Krystal Walker, 23, on Tuesday.

On the evening of March 21, police found Walker in the parking lot of the Independence Hall Apartments at 6 Burress Street, with a gunshot wound. She was later taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Investigators and evidence from the scene determined that Walker was walking down the street when she was picked up by a person or persons in a vehicle, police said. The vehicle then drove to the apartment complex, where Walker was found.

Police said that further investigation later identified Rousey as the suspect in the case, and was arrested on Tuesday without incident.