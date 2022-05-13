HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police charged a man with the shooting death of a man outside of a night club in southwest Houston last month.

Miguel Angel Nicanor Bartolo, 24, was charged with murder and felony evading arrest after he allegedly led police on a short pursuit on Wednesday. He and a passenger in the car were arrested.

Police believe Bartolo shot and killed David Fiscal, 35, on Sunday, April 16 at a club at 6821 Gessner Road. Officers found Fiscal in his wheelchair outside the establishment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Fiscal was outside the business in a conversation when an unknown Hispanic man wearing a mask approached him and shot him several times.

Surveillance video showed three men that police said were persons of interest in the shooting.

Police then tabbed Bartolo as the suspect in the shooting. On Wednesday, HPD Westside Patrol Division Gang Unit officers attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Nicanor Bartolo, police said. A short pursuit ensued before officers arrested Nicanor Bartolo and a passenger.

Nicanor Bartolo was subsequently charged for his role in the shooting and vehicle pursuit.