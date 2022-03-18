Houston police arrested a man connected with a shooting incident last June that left a young woman dead and two men wounded near the Heights.

Frederick Crouts, 19, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in federal custody.

Police believe Crouts and another suspect, Arlington Wilkes, were two of four men who shot three people in a strip center at 8102 W. Tidwell Road on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Jasmine Burrell, 19, was shot and killed in the shooting. The two other victims, Donovan Crawford, 30, and Chaz Caddie, 31, were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators believed one of the suspects pointed out the victims’ vehicle, two other suspects committed the shooting and the fourth suspect drove the get-away vehicle.

Crouts was identified as being one of the suspects in the shooting and was arrested.

Police said Wilkes, 30, was shot and killed in a separate incident in July.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or the identities of the two other wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.