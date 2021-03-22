Man arrested FOUR times for drunk driving receives no bond

My biggest safety concern this weekend is drunk driving, but there are options if you plan to go out.

HOUSTON (CW39) Precinct 4 Constables are breathing a sigh of relief after locking up a repeat drunk driving offender.

On March 17, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office stopped a car in the 10600 block of W Sam Houston Parkway North. According to investigators, the driver was identified as Gilberto Roberto Lopez Jr and displayed several signs of intoxication.

He refused to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and refused to provide a specimen of

breath or blood, according to authorities. Deputies were able to get a warrant and then performed a blood test. After further investigation deputies realized Lopez had three prior convictions for Driving While Intoxicated.



“Gilberto Roberto Lopez Jr. was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with

Driving While Intoxicated – 4th offense. He received No Bond out of the 232nd District

Court.” – Constable Mark Herman