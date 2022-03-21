GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Police arrested a suspect that allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a prominent doctor.

Logan Llewellyn, 21, was arrested in Seguin by local authorities around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after Galveston investigators used a search warrant and seized his vehicle to transport back to Galveston. He was charged with the death of Dr. Nancy Hughes of Galveston.

Llewellyn, who is from Conroe, is being held in the Guadalupe County Jail with a bond of $200,000. He is awaiting extradition back to Galveston County.

Police said that around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, two people spotted Hughes and her bike, which was involved in an accident near the Seawall. She was declared dead at the scene.

The Cherry Hill area of the Seawall were closed until noon Friday as police conducted its investigation into the accident, which is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about bicycle or motor vehicle traffic in the area of Cherry Hill and East Beach Drive between 6:15-6:40 a.m. on the morning of March 18, please contact Galveston County Crime Stoppers at the Anonymous Tip Line 409-763-TIPS.