HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has arrested a man and charged him with the shooting death of a woman they believe to be his domestic partner in Humble on Tuesday.

Houston police has charged Matthew Haberland, 36, with murder of an unidentified 35-year-old woman. Her identity is pending family notification.

Police said that officers were called to a home on the 2700 block of Longleaf Pines Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning to find a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they found out that Haberland was the victim’s partner and became the main suspect.

The couple had children in the home at the time of the shooting, but were found uninjured, police said.

Police decided to charge Haberland after consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, police said.