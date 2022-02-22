HOUSTON (KIAH) — Criminal charges have been filed against a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in a 2017 homicide case.

Crime Scene 1

A man’s body was found at 7000 Bleker near the Eastex Freeway about 11:05 a.m. back on Dec. 12, 2017.



Herbert Simon, 40, is the man charged now with aggravated kidnapping in the 248th State District Court.



The victim is identified as Robert Cerda, 29.



HPD homicide detectives were called out to the scene in response to a body found in a ditch at the location on Bleker. The victim was later identified as Cerda. There were apparent signs of foul play, and an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined Cerda had been shot.

Crime Scene 2

A preliminary investigation by HPD homicide investigators and Missouri City Police Department officers determined Cerda had been killed at 7300 Long Point Drive at Antoine in northwest Houston. Police say that’s where a woman, identified as Rachel Delarosa, 34, had been held against her will.

Crime Scene 3

Ms. Delarosa was eventually taken to 4300 block of North Creekmont Drive near Highway 6, north of Sienna Plantation southwest of Houston, where she was shot and killed.



Further investigation identified Simon as the suspect who had a role in holding Delarosa at gunpoint against her will at the Long Point Drive address. Investigators believe Simon may have been involved in the fatal shooting of Cerda. The investigation remains on-going.



Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.