HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have arrested a man and charged him with shooting and killing a man on Saturday in north Houston.

Dandrae Tawan Heath, 37, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday after Houston police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a man at an apartment at 5900 Greens Road on Saturday evening.

HPD said they discovered the victim, a 33-year-old unidentified man, suffering from a gunshot would. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said that through further investigation and witness statement, Heath was named the suspect in the shooting and was arrested.