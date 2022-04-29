RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) – A Richmond man was arrested for allegedly killing another man he was working with on a fence at a home.

Devonte Howard, 27, was arrested by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies for a murder charge that happened last Wednesday. He remains in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Deputies said they were called to the 18000 block of Oakloch Court in the West Oaks Village subdivision the afternoon on April 20 to find 38-year-old Miguel Angel Granados Jr. shot to death.

Detectives said they discovered in their investigation that Howard and Granados were working together on a fence when Howard pulled out a gun and shot Granados dead.

Howard was arrested as detectives coordinated a surrender at a relative’s home without incident, deputies said.

“Thanks to the concerted efforts of our detectives and deputies, this apprehension was handled with the utmost professionalism and concern for public safety,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan.