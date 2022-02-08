HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man and charged him with murder for his role in a deadly crash Monday morning in west Houston.

Cameron Rogers, 20 was arrested and charged with murder and felony possession of a firearm, Houston police said.

HPD officers were on patrol near a gas station on 10400 Richmond Ave. early Monday morning when they saw a white Cadillac STS illegally parked. As officers got out of their patrol vehicles to investigate, the driver of the Cadillac sped off and evaded the officers, police said.

The officers then began to chase the suspected vehicle that was going northbound on Wilcrest. The suspected driver ran a red light at the intersection of Wilcrest and Meadowglen Lane and struck a white BMW 5281 that was going westbound on Meadowglen, police said. The driver of the BMW was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police identified the driver of the Cadillac as Rogers, with a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman as passengers in the car. All three were detained and taken to a hospital in stable condition. The two passengers were not charged with any crime.

Rogers, who remains hospitalized, was evaluated at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted, and Rogers was subsequently charged for his role in the crash.