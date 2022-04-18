HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released the name of the victim of the deadly crash that happened as a result of the illegal street takeover this weekend.

Houston police said that Hoang Tran, 31, died in the fatal crash that happened Friday evening off of 15000 Hempstead Road. The suspect, Damian West, 21, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $400,000 on Sunday.

A woman passenger in Tran’s car is in the hospital in critical condition. Prosecutors said that the aggravated assault charge could be changed to murder if the woman succumbs to her injuries.

Police said that an officer spotted a silver Dodge Charger driving erratically at the 2900 block of South Gessner and tried to pull him over. But the suspect’s car didn’t stop and the chase began.

Police said that West, who was allegedly driving the Charger, ran a red light while going northbound on Hempstead Road, and then struck a white Toyota Camry, which Tran was driving. The Camry then hit three more cars before stopping.

According to our news partners at ABC13, police said that the incident started from a street takeover that started at a parking lot on Kempwood Drive in northwest Houston. Exclusive video from ABC13 showed drivers performing illegal stunts.

Police said that they had an undercover officer at the street takeover and called for backup to break up the takeover.

Prosecutors told ABC13 that West was leaving the street takeover when he was spotted by the officer that led to the chase.