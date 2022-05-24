HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found dead near a homeless encampment in west Houston on Monday night.

Houston police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the encampment near Westpark Drive and Fondren Road and found a man who was dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but say he is a Hispanic man in his 40s and died from a gunshot wound.

At least two people have been detained for questioning that have been in the area, police said.

Police say they are still searching for a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.