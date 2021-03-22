Man found in driveway, shot multiple times, police looking for person of interest

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are searching for a person of interest in a fatal shooting last week.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at 720 North Sam Houston Parkway East service road (Beltway 8) about 10:35 p.m. on Monday March 15th.

The person of interest, John Malbro (b/m, 23), is wanted for questioning and has not been charged in the case. The identity of the victim, 41, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Officers responded to a person down call at the above address and were advised the victim was found on the sidewalk and pronounced deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators learned the victim was last seen with Mr. Malbro, who may have direct knowledge of what happened. HPD Homicide Division Sergeant J. Horn and Detective T. Andrade

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Malbro is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.