HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are working to find out what happened to a man who was killed overnight in northwest Houston.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim was found on 5100 block of Antoine Drive inside of a Jeep SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted, but so far, there are no witnesses.

Officers said that there were no witnesses to the shooting, but they did find surveillance footage that shows two people exiting a white vehicle before shooting the victim.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.