HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body on Monday night around 9:30 p.m. at the Casa Del Mar apartments near FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road.

Deputies said they found an abandoned black car and a Black man in his late 30s laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Some shell casings were found in the parking lot, according to investigators, who have yet to find a motive for the shooting. Witnesses told investigators that a black sedan was seen speeding off in the complex.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s homicide division is investigating the case.